Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 305 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

Oct 7, 2020 @ 1:33pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 305 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 35,634 cases and 583 deaths.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (22), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Crook (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Jackson (21), Jefferson (1), Josephine (6), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (1), Linn (31), Malheur (5), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (3), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (26) and Yamhill (5).

The deaths both occurred on October 5th.

A Washington County man with underlying conditions was 86, while a Deschutes County woman with underlying conditions was 69.

197 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, while almost 6000 people are recovered.

