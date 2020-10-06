Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 301 New Cases, 9 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 301 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 35,340 cases and 581 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Coos (7), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (52), Lincoln (3), Linn (7), Malheur (9), Marion (34), Morrow (1), Multnomah (51), Polk (11), Umatilla (9), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (30), and Yamhill (11).
The deaths occurred between August 4th and October 5th and were people between 61 and 93 years of age.
6 of the 9 people are confirmed to have underlying conditions.
178 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while almost 6000 are recovered.