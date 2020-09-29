Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 299 New Cases, 8 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 299 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 33,291 cases and 555 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (7), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (10), Lane (32), Linn (4), Malheur (9), Marion (49), Morrow (4), Multnomah (52), Polk (3), Umatilla (11), Wallowa (1), Washington (41), and Yamhill (5).
The deaths occurred between August 18th and September 27th and were people between 57 and 96 years of age.
7 of the 8 people are confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.
173 people are currently hospitalized, while over 5500 people are considered recovered.