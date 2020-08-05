Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 299 More Cases, 5 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – 299 more Oregonians have COVID-19 or are presumed to have it.
Five 5 more have reportedly died from it.
That brings the state’s total tallies to 19,979 cases and 338 deaths from the virus.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (12), Jefferson (9), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (19), Linn (8), Malheur (7), Marion (42), Morrow (10), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (26), Wasco (1), Washington (48), and Yamhill (6).
406,823 people have tested negative.
The five people who died were between the ages of 67 and 87 and four of the five are confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.
228 people are hospitalized by the virus today, while 4,037 people are considered recovered.