Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 295 More Cases, 0 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – For the second day in a row, the Oregon Health Authority reports zero new COVID-19 deaths.
That keeps the death toll at 521.
Meanwhile, the OHA says there are 295 more cases of the virus in the state.
The brings the total number of cases to 30,342.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (3), Coos (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (2), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (20), Linn (5), Malheur (20), Marion (51), Morrow (7), Multnomah (56), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Wasco (3), Washington (36) and Yamhill (5).
145 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while almost 5400 are considered recovered.