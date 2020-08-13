Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 294 New Cases, 8 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 294 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s tallies to 22,300 cases and 383 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (14), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (13), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (7), Linn (4), Malheur (12), Marion (35), Morrow (6), Multnomah (84), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (20), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (36), and Yamhill (9).
444,963 people have tested negative for the virus.
The deaths occurred between August 7th and August 11th and were people between 55 and 85 years old.
Three of the people lived in Multnomah County, while two others lived in Clackamas County.
6 of the 8 people are confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.
232 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while about 4,300 people are considered recovered.