Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 294 New Cases, 1 More Death
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 294 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death from the virus.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (2), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (6), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Lane (38), Lincoln (6), Linn (15), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Wasco (3), Washington (3) and Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 2,441st COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 22 and died on April 7 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
177 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.
48 of those patients are in intensive care.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,176,173 doses of Pfizer, 1,027,792 doses of Moderna and 81,255 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 916,207 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,447,624 who have had at least one dose.