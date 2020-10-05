Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 288 More Cases, 0 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports no new deaths from COVID-19.
That means the state’s death toll remains at 572.
However, the OHA says there are 288 new cases, bringing the total case count to 35,049.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Deschutes (11), Douglas (2), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Klamath (3), Lane (33), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (52), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (5).
184 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while almost 6,000 people are considered recovered.