Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 276 New Cases, 27 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 276 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths from the virus.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (24), Deschutes (10), Douglas (22), Grant (2), Harney (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (5), Josephine (5), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Linn (4), Malheur (2), Marion (28), Multnomah (26), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (7), Union (10), Washington (25) and Yamhill (2).
140 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today.
That’s nine fewer than Tuesday.
31 of those patients are in ICU.
That’s two more than yesterday.
OREGON HITS VAX MILESTONE
Oregon Wednesday hit a major COVID-19 vaccine milestone.
Since the first dose on December 14th, over a million doses have now been administered.
The state has received 1.3 million doses.
The Oregon Health Authority says one in 5 Oregonians who are eligible have received at least one dose.