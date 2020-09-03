Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 274 New Cases, 3 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – A bit of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Oregon Thursday.
A day after reporting only 140 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority says 274 more people have tested positive for the virus or are presumed to have it.
That brings the state’s total to 27,336 cases.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (23), Marion (36), Morrow (7), Multnomah (65), Umatilla (15), Wasco (4), Washington (40), and Yamhill (6).
The OHA also reports 3 new deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s death toll to 470.
The deaths occurred between August 21st and August 23rd and were people between 56 and 96.
All three had underlying medical conditions.
133 people are in the hospital fighting the virus, while almost 5200 are considered recovered.