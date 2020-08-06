Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 267 More Cases, 1 New Death
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 267 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death from the virus.
That brings the total tallies to 20,225 cases and 339 deaths.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (10), Josephine (2), Lane (12), Linn (3), Malheur (19), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (45), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (6), Washington (30), and Yamhill (9).
412,307 people have now tested negative for the virus.
Thursday’s reported death is an 83-year-old man in Umatilla County.
He died on August 1st and had underlying conditions.
230 people remain hospitalized by the virus, while 29 people are on a ventilator.
4,065 people are considered recovered.