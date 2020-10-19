      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 266 New Cases, 8 More Deaths

Oct 19, 2020 @ 2:26pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 266 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 39,794 cases and 627 deaths.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (24), Coos (8), Crook (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (1), Jackson (18), Josephine (1), Lane (40), Linn (2), Malheur (5), Marion (39), Multnomah (68), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Washington (25), and Yamhill (5).

The deaths occurred between October 12th and October 17th and were people between 69 and 91 years of age.

All 8 people had underlying conditions.

The OHA Monday also says a 73-year-old woman from Washington county who died on September 1st is no longer considered a COVID-19 related death.

