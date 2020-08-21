      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 259 More Cases, 2 New Deaths

Aug 21, 2020 @ 1:41pm

PORTLAND, ORe. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 259 more COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s total numbers to 24,421 cases and 414 deaths.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Lincoln (6), Linn (3), Malheur (28), Marion (55), Morrow (3), Multnomah (38), Polk (8), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (25) and Yamhill (18).

486,900 people have now tested negative for the virus.

Both deaths happened on August 19th and were people 79 and 96 years old.

Both people had underlying medical conditions.

173 people confirmed or suspected to the have the virus are hospitalized, while almost 4,600 people are considered recovered.

