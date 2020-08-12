Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 258 New Cases, 7 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority reports 258 new COVID-19 cases today and 7 more deaths.
That brings the state’s totals to 22,022 cases and 375 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Deschutes (1), Douglas (3), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (14), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Lane (10), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (17), Marion (29), Morrow (2), Multnomah (45), Polk (4), Umatilla (30), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), and Yamhill (5).
440,520 people have now tested negative for the virus.
The deaths happened between August 2nd and August 11th.
The people were between the ages of 57 and 95 years old and 4 of them lived in Clackamas County.
6 of the 7 people are confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.
213 people remain hospitalized by the virus today, while over 4200 people are considered recovered.