Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 248 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 248 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from the virus.
Here’s today’s case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Crook (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Josephine (11), Lane (29), Lincoln (5), Linn (17), Marion (29), Multnomah (58), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Wasco (1), Yamhill (13).
Oregon’s 2,393rd COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 14 and died on March 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,394th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 3 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
NOTE: More information is known about Oregon’s 1069th death, a 73-year-old woman in Washington county. She was originally reported as a Multnomah county resident.
177 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today, that’s 27 more than yesterday.
42 of those patients are in an ICU bed.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,017,667 doses of Pfizer, 929,632 doses of Moderna and 50,004 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.