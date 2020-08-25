Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 247 New Cases, 7 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 247 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.
That brings the state’s totals to 25,391 cases and 427 deaths.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (20), Marion (40), Morrow (4), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (24), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (38), and Yamhill (7).
502,618 people have now tested negative for the virus.
The deaths occurred between August 15th and August 23rd and were people between the ages of 63 and 93.
6 of the 7 people are confirmed to have underlying medical conditions.
154 people either confirmed to have the virus or are presumed to have it are in the hospital.
Almost 4,640 people are considered recovered.