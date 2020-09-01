Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 243 New Cases, 6 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – There are 243 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths from the virus reported by the Oregon Health Authority Tuesday.
That brings the state’s totals to 26,946 cases and 465 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (4), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (10), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Lane (9), Lincoln (2), Malheur (10), Marion (39), Morrow (2), Multnomah (50), Polk (4), Umatilla (15), Union (1), Washington (42), and Yamhill (12).
The deaths occurred between August 23rd and August 28th and were people between 27 and 91 years of age.
5 of the 6 people are confirmed to have underlying medical conditions, including the 27 year old.
136 people either confirmed or presumed to have the virus are hospitalized, while almost 5,000 people are considered recovered.