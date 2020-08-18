      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 237 New Cases, 9 More Deaths

Aug 18, 2020 @ 12:10pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – A day after announcing no new deaths from COVID-19, The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports nine deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s death toll to 397.

The deaths occurred between August 11th and August 17th and were people between the ages of 63 and 97.

Three of the people lived in Washington County, while two lived in Clackamas County.

Seven of the nine people had confirmed underlying medical conditions.

The state Tuesday also announced 237 new cases.

That brings the total number to 23,676 cases.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (32), Marion (48), Morrow (3), Multnomah (29), Polk (3), Umatilla (12), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (10).

472,662 Oregonians have tested negative, while 214 people are hospitalized by the virus.

Almost 4,500 people are considered recovered.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
