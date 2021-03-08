Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 234 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 234 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s Oregon’s case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (22), Hood River (1), Jackson (22), Josephine (5), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Marion (22), Multnomah (31), Polk (3), Washington (57) and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 2,297th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on March 5 and died on March 5 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,298th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 5 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
119 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.
That’s three more than yesterday.
33 of those patients are in ICU.
That’s one fewer than Sunday.
Oregon has now administered 1,163,828 doses of a vaccine.