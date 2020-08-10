Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 227 New Cases, 1 More Death
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 227 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death from the virus.
That brings the state’s total tallies to 21,488 cases and 357 deaths from the virus.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (7), Hood River (2), Jackson (8), Jefferson (11), Lane (5), Lincoln (2), Linn (3), Malheur (21), Marion (27), Morrow (15), Multnomah (45), Polk (6), Umatilla (15), Washington (37), and Yamhill (8).
429,244 people have tested negative for the virus.
The person who died was an 88-year-old man from Multnomah County.
He had underlying medical conditions and died at his home on August 5th.
214 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while over 4,100 people are recovered.