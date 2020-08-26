      Breaking News
Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 222 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

Aug 26, 2020 @ 12:28pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 222 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths.

That brings the state’s totals to 25,571 cases and 433 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (15), Columbia (1), Coos (5), Deschutes (4), Douglas (4), Jackson (25), Josephine (2), Lane (8), Lincoln (3), Linn (1), Malheur (9), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (54), Polk (1), Umatilla (24), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).

Over 507,000 people have now tested negative.

The deaths occurred between August 15th and August 25th and were people between 55 and 92 years old.

5 of the 6 are confirmed to have had underlying conditions.

140 people confirmed or presumed to have the virus are hospitalized.

Almost 4800 people have recovered.

