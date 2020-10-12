Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 222 More Cases, 0 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 222 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths.
The state has now recorded 37,467 total cases, while the death toll remains at 599.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (13), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (31), Linn (7), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco (5), Washington (40), and Yamhill (19).
220 people are currently hospitalized by the virus.