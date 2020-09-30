Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 220 New Cases, 4 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 220 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 33,509 cases and 559 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (4), Jackson (19), Josephine (1), Lake (1), Lane (29), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (35), Morrow (4), Multnomah (20), Umatilla (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (5)
The deaths occurred between August 25th and September 28th and were people between 61 and 86 years of age.
2 of the 4 people had confirmed underlying conditions.
170 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while almost 5600 are considered recovered.