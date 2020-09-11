      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 215 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

Sep 11, 2020 @ 12:22pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 215 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 28,865 cases and 499 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (6), Clackamas (14), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Linn (3), Malheur (27), Marion (36), Morrow (2), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (17), and Yamhill (4).

The deaths occurred on September 1st and September 10th.

Both the 91-year-old Multnomah County man and the 64-year-old Jefferson County man had underlying conditions.

161 people are now fighting the virus in the hospital, while about 5300 people are considered recovered.

