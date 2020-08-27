      Weather Alert
Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 212 New Cases, 5 More Deaths

Aug 27, 2020 @ 1:56pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 212 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 25,761 cases and 438 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (2), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (40), Morrow (3), Multnomah (27), Polk (3), Umatilla (8), Union (2), Washington (47), and Yamhill (4).

Almost 513,000 have tested negative for the virus.

The 5 deaths occurred between August 22nd and August 25th and were people between 74 and 97 years old.

4 of the 5 people lived in Washington County.

All 5 had underlying medical conditions.

171 people are fighting the virus in the hospital, while almost 4800 people are considered recovered.

