Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 201 New Cases, 3 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 201 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 30,995 cases and 529 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (28), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (12), Marion (18), Morrow (2), Multnomah (35), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (4), Wasco (10), Washington (25), and Yamhill (1).
All three people who died were from Multnomah County and were between the ages of 54 and 80.
Their deaths occurred between September 6th and September 20th.
2 of the 3 people are confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.
145 are currently hospitalized by the virus, while almost 5400 are considered recovered.