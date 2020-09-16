Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 195 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 195 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 29,850 cases and 521 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Clatsop (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (4), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (14), Lane (15), Linn (1), Malheur (17), Marion (23), Multnomah (32), Polk (3), Umatilla (2), Union (1), Wallowa (6), Wasco (2), Washington (33) and Yamhill (4).
The deaths occurred on September 8th and September 10th.
A Washington County man was 70 and did not have underlying medical conditions.
While a Multnomah County man was 79 and did.
155 people are currently in the hospital fighting the virus, while 5365 people are considered recovered.