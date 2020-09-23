Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 193 New Cases, 6 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 193 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 31,503 cases and 537 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (9), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (22), Marion (17), Multnomah (29), Polk (2), Umatilla (12), Wasco (4), Washington (14), and Yamhill (1
The deaths occurred between August 31st and September 22nd and were people between the ages of 54 and 94.
All six people had underlying medical conditions.
Almost 5,500 people are considered recovered.
COVID-19 Infections Up
Between the week of September 14th and September 20th, reported COVID-19 infections in Oregon increased by 17%.
The Oregon Health Authority also says the state’s positivity rate rose from 5.6% to 6.2%.
However, deaths decreased last week to 18 from 29 the week before.