Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 192 More Cases, No New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 192 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the virus.
That means the state now has 23,451 cases, while remaining at 388 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (6), Douglas (2), Jackson (17), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (11), Marion (30), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (23), and Yamhill (4)
467,766 people have tested negative for the virus.
206 people are currently hospitalized from it.
And almost 4,400 are considered recovered.