Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 187 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

Sep 10, 2020 @ 1:47pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 187 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 28,654 cases and 497 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (16), Marion (35), Morrow (1), Multnomah (33), Polk (4), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (27), and Yamhill (9).

The deaths occurred on September 8th and September 9th and were people between 56 and 82 years of age.

2 of the 3 people were confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.

162 people with the virus are hospitalized today, while almost 5300 are considered recovered.

