Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 181 New Cases, 0 New Deaths

Sep 28, 2020 @ 12:40pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 181 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The state now has 32,994 cases, while deaths remain at 547.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (13), Clatsop (5), Columbia (8), Deschutes (13), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (6), Lane (26), Malheur (6), Marion (12), Morrow (6), Multnomah (21), Polk (2), Umatilla (11), Wasco (4), Washington (24), and Yamhill (5)

