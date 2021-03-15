      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 178 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

Mar 15, 2021 @ 1:57pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 178 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.

Here’s Monday’s case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (20), Coos (13), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (5), Harney (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (11), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 2,323rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 2. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,324th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

118 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today.

That’s 18 more than yesterday.

23 of those patients are in ICU.

That’s two more than Sunday.

1,346,090 doses of a vaccine have been administered.

