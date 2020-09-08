UPDATE: Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 169 More Cases, 4 New Deaths
UPDATE: The OHA has revised today’s numbers to indicate 4 new deaths, and not 5 as previously reported.
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 169 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s total tallies to 28,355 cases and 486 deaths.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (17), Crook (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (2), Lane (7), Malheur (4), Marion (25), Morrow (4), Multnomah (39), Polk (4), Umatilla (10), Wasco (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (11).
Almost 27,000 Oregonians have tested negative for the virus.
The deaths occurred between September 3rd and September 7th and were people between 72 and 100 years of age.
3 of the 4 people are confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.
153 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while about 5200 are considered recovered.