Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,682 New Cases, 9 New Deaths

Dec 31, 2020 @ 3:02pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday’s latest numbers from the Oregon Health Authority show another 1,682 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths.

There have been 113,909 positive cases in Oregon this year.  Multnomah County reports the biggest spike with 336 new cases.  Six other counties have more than 100 new cases: Marion (188), Washington (184), Umatilla (144), Clackamas (140), Lane (120), and Jackson (103).

The death toll is now at 1,477.  The latest victims were between 62 and 88-years-old.  They died between December 12th and 30th.  Most had underlying health conditions.

The number of hospitalizations went down by 33 since Wednesday and four fewer patients are in intensive care.

More than 38,000 Oregonians have received the first doses of the vaccine at hospitals, long-term and urgent care facilities, emergency medical services, and local public health authorities.

