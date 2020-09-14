Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 151 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 151 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths.
That brings the state’s totals to 29,484 cases and 511 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (3), Jackson (4), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Malheur (13), Marion (11), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (1), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).
The people who died were 87 and 92.
One of the deaths occurred on September 13th, while details on the other death are pending.
Both people had underlying medical conditions.
135 are currently fighting the virus in the hospital, while over 5300 are considered recovered.