Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 140 New Cases, 3 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 140 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 27,075 cases and 468 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (4), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Jackson (14), Josephine (3), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (8), Marion (19), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (16) and Yamhill (1).
The deaths happened on August 29th and August 31st and were people between 71 and 84 years of age.
2 of the 3 people are confirmed to have underlying medical conditions.
139 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while almost 5100 are considered recovered.