      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,346 New Cases, 41 More Deaths

Jan 13, 2021 @ 1:30pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 1,346 new COVID-19 cases and 41 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 129,109 cases and 1,708 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (29), Clackamas (105), Clatsop (10), Columbia (13), Coos (9), Crook (19), Deschutes (89), Douglas (25), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Harney (2), Hood river (6), Jackson (58), Jefferson (23), Josephine (64), Klamath (32), Lake (2), Lane (98), Lincoln (3), Linn (50), Malheur (24), Marion (97), Morrow (9), Multnomah (307), Polk (28), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (52), Union (7), Wasco (13), Washington (110) and Yamhill (26).

434 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.

That’s 31 more than yesterday.

103 of those patients are in intensive care.

That’s 10 more than Tuesday.

There is some good news to report.

14,722 more doses of a vaccine have been administered across the state.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Portland Police Officer Captured After Escaping
Two Oregon Men Are Facing Federal Charges For Covid-19 Fraud
Chaos and Violence at U.S. Capitol Mars Electoral College Vote
Democrats Plan 'Lightning' Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now
Washington Governor Jay Inslee Calls For Removal Of President Trump