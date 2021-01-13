Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,346 New Cases, 41 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 1,346 new COVID-19 cases and 41 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 129,109 cases and 1,708 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (29), Clackamas (105), Clatsop (10), Columbia (13), Coos (9), Crook (19), Deschutes (89), Douglas (25), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Harney (2), Hood river (6), Jackson (58), Jefferson (23), Josephine (64), Klamath (32), Lake (2), Lane (98), Lincoln (3), Linn (50), Malheur (24), Marion (97), Morrow (9), Multnomah (307), Polk (28), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (52), Union (7), Wasco (13), Washington (110) and Yamhill (26).
434 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.
That’s 31 more than yesterday.
103 of those patients are in intensive care.
That’s 10 more than Tuesday.
There is some good news to report.
14,722 more doses of a vaccine have been administered across the state.