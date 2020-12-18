Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,339 New Cases, 21 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 1,339 new COVID-19 cases.
That brings the state’s total to 98,936 cases.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (20), Clackamas (173), Clatsop (3), Columbia (18), Coos (5), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (48), Douglas (12), Gilliam (3), Hood River (23), Jackson (82), Jefferson (10), Josephine (24), Klamath (19), Lane (74), Lincoln (8), Linn (60), Malheur (13), Marion (148), Morrow (5), Multnomah (250), Polk (20), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (34), Union (13), Wasco (9), Washington (218), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (27).
The OHA also reports 21 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s death toll to 1,283.
The deaths occurred between November 23rd and December 16th and were people between 62 and 94 years of age.
There are 551 Oregonians hospitalized by COVID-19 today.
That’s 3 fewer than Wednesday.
113 of those patients are in Intensive Care.
That number is the same as yesterday.