Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,282 New Cases, 35 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 105,073 cases and 1,382 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (10), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (2), Columbia (11), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (6), Grant (1), Hood River (20), Jackson (63), Jefferson (20), Josephine (4), Klamath (23), Lake (2), Lane (85), Lincoln (6), Linn (32), Malheur (17), Marion (161), Morrow (4), Multnomah (258), Polk (34), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (49), Union (10), Wasco (5), Washington (153), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (41).
The deaths occurred between December 1st and December 21st and were people between 41 and 96 years of age.
31 people had underlying conditions.
524 Oregonians are hospitalized by COVID-19 today.
That’s 4 fewer than Monday.
119 patients are in Intensive Care.
That’s 2 fewer than yesterday.