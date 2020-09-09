      Weather Alert
Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 125 More Cases, 8 New Deaths

Sep 9, 2020 @ 1:43pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 125 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 28,471 cases and 494 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Multnomah (22), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (10), and Yamhill (1).

The deaths occurred between August 10th and September 8th and were people between 49 and 97 years of age.

6 of the 8 people are confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.

147 people are fighting the virus in a hospital today, while over 5250 are recovered.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
