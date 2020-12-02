Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,244 New Cases, 18 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 78,160 cases and 953 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (28), Clackamas (128), Clatsop (5), Columbia (13), Coos (10), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (30), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (16), Jackson (65), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (16), Lake (5), Lane (69), Lincoln (19), Linn (29), Malheur (26), Marion (122), Morrow (7), Multnomah (282), Polk (26), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (61), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (184), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (28).
The deaths occurred between November 14th and December 1st and were people between 57 and 98 years of age.
17 of the people had confirmed underlying conditions.
The number of Oregonians hospitalized by COVID-19 has dropped to 549 today.
That’s 28 fewer than Tuesday.
105 of those patients are in intensive care.
That’s 6 fewer than yesterday.