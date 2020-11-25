Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,189 New Cases, 20 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 1,189 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 68,503 cases and 867 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (12), Crook (8), Curry (8), Deschutes (75), Douglas (42), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (89), Jefferson (12), Josephine (28), Klamath (44), Lake (4), Lane (101), Lincoln (12), Linn (17), Malheur (14), Marion (105), Morrow (5), Multnomah (177), Polk (35), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (25), Union (26), Wasco (9), Washington (180), and Yamhill (12).
The deaths occurred between November 8th and November 23rd and were people between 27 and 97 years of age.
11 of the people had confirmed underlying conditions.
489 Oregonians are now fighting COVID-19 in the hospital.
That’s 15 more than Tuesday.
113 of those patients are in Intensive Care.
That’s the same number as Tuesday.