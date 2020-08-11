Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 11 More Reported Deaths, 302 New Cases
PORTLAND, Ore. – There are 11 more reported deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon Tuesday.
That brings the state’s death toll to 368 people.
The Oregon Health Authority says 8 of those deaths were found during data reconciliation.
The deaths are people between 59 and 105 years old and 9 of the 11 people are confirmed to have had underlying conditions.
Meanwhile, the OHA reports 302 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 21,774.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (4), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (5), Hood River (8), Jackson (12), Jefferson (6), Josephine (9), Klamath (3), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (19), Marion (42), Morrow (6), Multnomah (60), Polk (5), Umatilla (16), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (41), and Yamhill (4).
435,314 people have tested negative for the virus.
234 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while over 4200 people are considered recovered.