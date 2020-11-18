      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,099 New Cases, 10 More Deaths

Nov 18, 2020 @ 2:12pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 1,099 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 59,669 cases and 788 deaths.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton(13), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (3), Deschutes (40), Douglas (33), Gilliam (2), Grant (6), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (108), Jefferson (15), Josephine (20), Lake (8), Lane (115), Lincoln (5), Linn (30), Malheur (33), Marion (84), Morrow (2), Multnomah (210), Polk (9), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (171), and Yamhill (26).

The deaths occurred between November 8th and November 17th and were people between 76 and 92 years of age.

5 of the deaths had confirmed underlying conditions.

