Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,076 New Cases, 7 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 1,076 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 54,937 cases and 753 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (15), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (4), Lane (77), Lincoln (2), Linn (15), Malheur (39), Marion (123), Morrow (3), Multnomah (247), Polk (14), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (40), Union (10), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (148), and Yamhill (31).
The deaths occurred between November 6th and November 11th and were people between 38 and 87 years of age.
6 of the 7 people had confirmed underlying conditions.