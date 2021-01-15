      Breaking News
First Case of New Coronavirus Variant Confirmed In Oregon

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,037 New Cases, 21 More Deaths

Jan 15, 2021 @ 2:40pm

PORTLAND, Ore. -,The Oregon Health Authority today reports 1,037 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 131,258 cases and 1,758 deaths from the virus.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (21), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (4), Columbia (11), Coos (3), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (43), Douglas (21), Grant (31), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (52), Jefferson (14), Josephine (48), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (86), Lincoln (5), Linn (16), Malheur (5), Marion (95), Morrow (5), Multnomah (155), Polk (23), Umatilla (111), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (141) and Yamhill (43).

Oregon has now administered over 173,000 doses of a vaccine.

That’s out of the 326,000 doses the state has received.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
