Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Case Count: 781 New Cases, 4 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 781 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 57,646 cases and 765 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (6), Clackamas (71), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (2), Lane (41), Linn (11), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Multnomah (231), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (23), Wasco (1), Washington (118), and Yamhill (11).The deaths occurred between November 8th and November 15th and were people between 41 and 78 years of age.
The youngest person did not have underlying medical conditions, while the other three did.