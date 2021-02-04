Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Case Count: 730 New Cases, 7 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 730 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths from the virus.
That takes the state over 145,000 cases and to almost 2,000 deaths.
Here’s more information on the state’s cases and deaths:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (32), Clackamas (48), Columbia (6), Coos (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (23), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Klamath (7), Lake (7), Lane (67), Lincoln (6), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (75), Multnomah (141), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (55), Union (6), Wallowa (5), Wasco (4), Washington (85) and Yamhill (17).
Oregon’s 1,992nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Baker County who became symptomatic on Jan. 20 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Jan. 30 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,993rd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 31 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,994th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 2 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,995th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Feb. 2 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,996th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 30 and died on Feb. 2 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,997th COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Jan. 30 and died on Feb. 1 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,998th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 3 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
261 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today, while 58 of those patients are in ICU.
And the state has now administered almost 487,000 doses of a vaccine.