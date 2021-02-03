Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Case Count: 649 New Cases, 10 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 649 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths from the virus.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (32), Clackamas (40), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (20), Douglas (19), Harney (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (7), Josephine (22), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (91), Lincoln (8), Linn (21), Malheur (5), Marion (66), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (26), Umatilla (31), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (62) and Yamhill (40).
Here is the death information from the OHA:
Oregon’s 1,982nd COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 1 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,983rd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Jan. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,984th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Jan. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,985th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,986th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,987th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Jan. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,988th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,989th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Jan. 2 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,990th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Jan. 29 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,991st COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 30. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
266 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.
63 of those patients are in ICU.
Over 471,000 doses of a vaccine have been administered.