Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Case Count: 331 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 331 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 40,443 cases and 635 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (27), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (36), Josephine (1), Lane (40), Linn (6), Malheur (8), Marion (43), Multnomah (56), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (55) and Yamhill (4).
A 70-year-old Multnomah County woman died on October 16th, while a 60-year-old Washington County woman died on October 17th.
Both women had underlying conditions.
183 people are currently hospitalized by the virus.